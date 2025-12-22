Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by BoostSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling CI/CD infrastructure will find real value in BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection because it actually maps your development attack surface instead of just scanning dependencies. The platform covers SDLC asset inventory, SCM and CI monitoring, and developer access tracking across your repositories, hitting multiple NIST GV.SC and ID.AM controls that most SCA tools skip. Skip this if your main need is OSS vulnerability scanning within a single codebase; you're paying for supply chain visibility you don't need.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Software Supply Chain Security vs BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection for your software composition analysis needs.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection: Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include SDLC infrastructure inventory and visibility, SCM and CI system monitoring, CI plugin and webhook discovery..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility. BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection differentiates with SDLC infrastructure inventory and visibility, SCM and CI system monitoring, CI plugin and webhook discovery.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection is developed by BoostSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security and BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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