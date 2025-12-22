Aqua Security Runtime Protection is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Runtime Protection
Organizations running containers and Kubernetes across multiple clouds need Aqua Security Runtime Protection because its kernel-level eBPF detection catches fileless attacks and zero-days that signature-based tools miss entirely. The platform's process lineage tracking lets you trace attack paths backward, critical for incident response when you're already compromised; it covers four workload types (containers, VMs, Kubernetes, serverless) under one policy engine, which cuts configuration drift compared to point solutions. Skip this if your team lacks the container expertise to tune behavioral detection rules or if you need strong compliance reporting; Aqua prioritizes runtime detection and incident tracing over the audit-heavy NIST Respond functions some regulated shops demand.
Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud will get the most from Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security because its lightweight agent actually stays out of the way on resource-constrained workloads without sacrificing detection depth. The platform scores well on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get real-time visibility and incident analysis that doesn't require a separate SOC analyst to translate; results come back in human-readable form. Skip this if you need deep CSPM or vulnerability management layered in; GravityZone is workload protection first, and you'll need other tools for configuration posture.
Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments
Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Runtime Protection vs Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level threat detection, Container drift prevention and immutability enforcement, Real-time malware detection and blocking..
Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security: Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layered protection for cloud workloads, Lightweight agent with optimized resource usage, Centralized visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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