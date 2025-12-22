Aqua Security Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level threat detection, Container drift prevention and immutability enforcement, Real-time malware detection and blocking..

Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security: Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include Multi-layered protection for cloud workloads, Lightweight agent with optimized resource usage, Centralized visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.