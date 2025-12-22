Aqua Security Lifecycle Container Security: Full lifecycle container security platform from build to runtime. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated container image scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets, and misconfigurations, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using exploitability and severity factors, Dynamic Threat Analysis sandbox for detecting fileless malware and zero-day attacks..

Sysdig Container and Kubernetes Security: Container and Kubernetes security platform with runtime visibility and detection. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime visibility for containers and Kubernetes, Threat detection powered by Falco detection rules, Vulnerability prioritization with risk correlation..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.