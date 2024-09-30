Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Broadcom. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments will get the most from Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform because it covers the full attack surface from software supply chain through runtime, including rare capabilities like IBM Z mainframe and generative AI application security. The platform maps to eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring, which means you're not bolting on compliance later. Skip this if your cloud footprint is single-cloud or if you need integrated CIEM and identity governance; Aqua prioritizes runtime and code-layer protection over the access control side of the house.
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud because it actually moves policy between on-premises and cloud without forcing rewrites, which saves months of operational friction. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with a Global Intelligence Network feeding AI-based detection across endpoints, email, network, and data controls. Skip this if your organization is cloud-native only and doesn't need the policy portability; the hybrid heritage means you're paying for capabilities that on-cloud-only shops won't use.
CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud
Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) vs Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software supply chain security across code, infrastructure, tools and processes, Runtime protection against cloud native and AI attacks including prompt injection, Cloud security posture management with multi-cloud visibility..
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud: Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Endpoint security and management across multiple device types, Network security for web-based threat protection, Information security for sensitive data protection..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox