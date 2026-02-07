AgileBlue Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AgileBlue. Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cloud Security because its agentless deployment actually works without sacrificing detection depth, letting you cover AWS, Azure, and GCP without forcing agents into thousands of workloads. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in compliance mappings for HIPAA and PCI-DSS that save months of audit prep. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or supply chain risk management; AgileBlue prioritizes cloud runtime protection and posture over IAM depth and vendor risk visibility.
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments will get the most from Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform because it covers the full attack surface from software supply chain through runtime, including rare capabilities like IBM Z mainframe and generative AI application security. The platform maps to eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring, which means you're not bolting on compliance later. Skip this if your cloud footprint is single-cloud or if you need integrated CIEM and identity governance; Aqua prioritizes runtime and code-layer protection over the access control side of the house.
Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments
CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cloud Security vs Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software supply chain security across code, infrastructure, tools and processes, Runtime protection against cloud native and AI attacks including prompt injection, Cloud security posture management with multi-cloud visibility..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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