AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software supply chain security across code, infrastructure, tools and processes, Runtime protection against cloud native and AI attacks including prompt injection, Cloud security posture management with multi-cloud visibility..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.