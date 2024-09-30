Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Booz Allen Hamilton. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments will get the most from Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform because it covers the full attack surface from software supply chain through runtime, including rare capabilities like IBM Z mainframe and generative AI application security. The platform maps to eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring, which means you're not bolting on compliance later. Skip this if your cloud footprint is single-cloud or if you need integrated CIEM and identity governance; Aqua prioritizes runtime and code-layer protection over the access control side of the house.
Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense
Enterprise security teams operating on AWS and bound by federal compliance mandates will find Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense purpose-built for their constraints; the platform bakes FISMA, FedRAMP, and DoD SRG compliance directly into automated baseline configuration rather than bolting it on afterward. Its strength in PR.AA (identity and access control with PKI and smart card integration) and PR.DS (full-volume encryption and data segregation) reflects a vendor that understands federal procurement requirements better than cloud-native security startups do. Skip this if you need rapid iteration on detection logic or multi-cloud portability; Booz Allen's architecture assumes stable infrastructure and deep government relationships, not DevOps velocity.
CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud
Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) vs Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software supply chain security across code, infrastructure, tools and processes, Runtime protection against cloud native and AI attacks including prompt injection, Cloud security posture management with multi-cloud visibility..
Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense: Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments. built by Booz Allen Hamilton. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Compliance with FISMA, DoD SRG, SCCA, FedRAMP, CSA, and FFIEC standards, Automated baseline configuration for infrastructure and cloud-native services, Data at rest encryption with full volume encryption..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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