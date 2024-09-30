Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Aqua Security Runtime Protection is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments will get the most from Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform because it covers the full attack surface from software supply chain through runtime, including rare capabilities like IBM Z mainframe and generative AI application security. The platform maps to eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring, which means you're not bolting on compliance later. Skip this if your cloud footprint is single-cloud or if you need integrated CIEM and identity governance; Aqua prioritizes runtime and code-layer protection over the access control side of the house.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection
Organizations running containers and Kubernetes across multiple clouds need Aqua Security Runtime Protection because its kernel-level eBPF detection catches fileless attacks and zero-days that signature-based tools miss entirely. The platform's process lineage tracking lets you trace attack paths backward, critical for incident response when you're already compromised; it covers four workload types (containers, VMs, Kubernetes, serverless) under one policy engine, which cuts configuration drift compared to point solutions. Skip this if your team lacks the container expertise to tune behavioral detection rules or if you need strong compliance reporting; Aqua prioritizes runtime detection and incident tracing over the audit-heavy NIST Respond functions some regulated shops demand.
CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud
Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) vs Aqua Security Runtime Protection for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software supply chain security across code, infrastructure, tools and processes, Runtime protection against cloud native and AI attacks including prompt injection, Cloud security posture management with multi-cloud visibility..
Aqua Security Runtime Protection: Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level threat detection, Container drift prevention and immutability enforcement, Real-time malware detection and blocking..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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