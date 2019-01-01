Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..

Orca Security Platform: Command your cloud with Orca to Identify, Prioritize, and Remediate risks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning of cloud workloads, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.