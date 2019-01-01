Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Orca Security Platform is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams building on Kubernetes or multi-cloud infrastructure should start here if supply chain security matters more than runtime detection; Aqua's code-to-cloud scanning covers source, IaC, containers, and LLM components in a single policy engine, addressing the NIST ID.AM and PR.PS gaps most organizations actually struggle with. The integrations span every major registry, orchestrator, and CI/CD platform, which means no rework to fit your existing pipeline. Skip this if your priority is detecting runtime threats post-deployment; Aqua's strength is prevention earlier in the lifecycle, not chasing anomalies in production.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling cloud infrastructure will see immediate value in Orca Security Platform's risk prioritization engine, which surfaces exploitable vulnerabilities instead of just cataloging them. The platform covers asset discovery through continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM functions, giving you visibility into what you actually have and what's actively wrong with it. Skip this if you need deep code-level vulnerability scanning or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the hygiene layer, not response.
CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps
Command your cloud with Orca to Identify, Prioritize, and Remediate risks
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) vs Orca Security Platform for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle..
Orca Security Platform: Command your cloud with Orca to Identify, Prioritize, and Remediate risks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning of cloud workloads, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for source code and AI applications, Software supply chain security for code, IaC, and LLM components, Container security across full application lifecycle. Orca Security Platform differentiates with Agentless SideScanning of cloud workloads, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM).
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Orca Security Platform is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) integrates with Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Codefresh, Atlassian Bamboo and 29 more. Orca Security Platform integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 15 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) and Orca Security Platform serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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