APT Groups and Operations: A comprehensive list of APT groups and operations for tracking and mapping different names and naming schemes used by cybersecurity companies and antivirus vendors..

ATT&CK® Navigator: A web-based visualization tool for navigating and annotating MITRE ATT&CK matrices to support threat analysis, defensive planning, and security coverage assessment..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.