Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Apptega. Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Bitsight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will get the most from Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager because it actually closes the loop between assessment and remediation instead of just collecting risk scores. Its weighted scoring and built-in remediation tracking tie vendor risk directly to your internal risk register, which means your executives see the connection between third-party exposure and organizational posture. Skip this if you need deep technical threat intelligence on vendors or real-time supply chain monitoring; Apptega is assessment and governance automation, not continuous monitoring.
Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management
Security teams managing 50+ vendors will get immediate value from Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management because its DVE score replaces hours of manual breach correlation analysis with exploitation likelihood data you can actually act on. The platform covers GV.SC and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, and the 68,000-vendor profile network means you're scoring against actual observed attack patterns, not generic questionnaires. Skip this if your vendors are mostly small local partners with no public security footprint; the tool's strength is detecting what's already been exploited at scale.
Automated vendor risk assessment, scoring, and remediation tracking platform.
AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight
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Common questions about comparing Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager vs Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager: Automated vendor risk assessment, scoring, and remediation tracking platform. built by Apptega. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated questionnaire distribution and collection, Weighted scoring across vendor responses, Pre-built and custom questionnaire templates..
Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management: AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous monitoring of third-party security posture, AI-powered SOC 2 report summarization..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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