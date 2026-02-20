Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Apptega. ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution is a commercial third-party risk management tool by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will get the most from Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager because it actually closes the loop between assessment and remediation instead of just collecting risk scores. Its weighted scoring and built-in remediation tracking tie vendor risk directly to your internal risk register, which means your executives see the connection between third-party exposure and organizational posture. Skip this if you need deep technical threat intelligence on vendors or real-time supply chain monitoring; Apptega is assessment and governance automation, not continuous monitoring.
ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing 50+ vendors will get the most from ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution because it actually enforces contractual obligations instead of just scoring risk, which is where most platforms stop. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and real-time continuous monitoring, meaning you catch vendor drift between assessments rather than waiting for annual rescans. Skip this if you need deep API integrations with your existing GRC stack; ASPIA is strongest when you can dedicate resources to active vendor engagement and remediation workflows.
Automated vendor risk assessment, scoring, and remediation tracking platform.
Third-party vendor risk assessment and continuous monitoring platform
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Common questions about comparing Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager vs ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution for your third-party risk management needs.
Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager: Automated vendor risk assessment, scoring, and remediation tracking platform. built by Apptega. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated questionnaire distribution and collection, Weighted scoring across vendor responses, Pre-built and custom questionnaire templates..
ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution: Third-party vendor risk assessment and continuous monitoring platform. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Third-party vendor security assessments, Real-time continuous monitoring of vendor risk profiles, Automated due diligence for vendor onboarding..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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