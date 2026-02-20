Apptega Third-Party Risk Manager: Automated vendor risk assessment, scoring, and remediation tracking platform. built by Apptega. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated questionnaire distribution and collection, Weighted scoring across vendor responses, Pre-built and custom questionnaire templates..

ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution: Third-party vendor risk assessment and continuous monitoring platform. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Third-party vendor security assessments, Real-time continuous monitoring of vendor risk profiles, Automated due diligence for vendor onboarding..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.