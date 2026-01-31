AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..

Plerion Cloud Security Platform: Cloud security platform with AI teammate for AWS, Azure, GCP & Kubernetes. built by Plerion. Core capabilities include AI-powered security teammate (Pleri) for automated analysis and remediation, Real-time continuous monitoring of cloud environments, Centralized dashboard for multi-cloud visibility..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.