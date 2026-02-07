AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..

Plerion Cloud Security Platform: Cloud security platform with AI teammate for AWS, Azure, GCP & Kubernetes. built by Plerion. Core capabilities include AI-powered security teammate (Pleri) for automated analysis and remediation, Real-time continuous monitoring of cloud environments, Centralized dashboard for multi-cloud visibility..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.