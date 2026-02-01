Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by TraceSecurity. DeepSource SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by DeepSource. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code fast need Application Security Testing to catch exploitable flaws before they reach production; its static analysis integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so vulnerabilities surface at commit time, not in staging. TraceSecurity's cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead for SMBs and mid-market shops, and the platform covers both PR.PS and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles both secure coding practices and risk visibility. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime behavior; static testing finds the hole but doesn't tell you who's actually exploiting it in production.
Startups and early-stage scaleups shipping fast will get the most from DeepSource SAST because it catches security flaws in your pull requests before they reach production, without slowing your CI/CD pipeline; the five-minute GitHub/GitLab integration and per-commit scanning mean you're finding vulnerabilities hours instead of weeks after code lands. The tool runs thousands of checks per scan and addresses both the Identify and Protect functions of NIST CSF 2.0, covering risk assessment and platform hardening in one pass. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or threat hunting; DeepSource stops at the gate and doesn't follow vulnerabilities into staging or production environments.
Application security testing product from Trace Security
SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Application Security Testing vs DeepSource SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Application Security Testing: Application security testing product from Trace Security. built by TraceSecurity..
DeepSource SAST: SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities. built by DeepSource. Core capabilities include Automated security scans on every commit, Thousands of security checks per scan, Pre-production vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Application Security Testing is developed by TraceSecurity. DeepSource SAST is developed by DeepSource. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Application Security Testing and DeepSource SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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