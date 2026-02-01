Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by TraceSecurity. Dam Secure is a commercial static application security testing tool by Dam Secure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code fast need Application Security Testing to catch exploitable flaws before they reach production; its static analysis integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so vulnerabilities surface at commit time, not in staging. TraceSecurity's cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead for SMBs and mid-market shops, and the platform covers both PR.PS and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles both secure coding practices and risk visibility. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime behavior; static testing finds the hole but doesn't tell you who's actually exploiting it in production.
Application security testing product from Trace Security
IDE-native guardrails that enforce security rules on AI-generated code in real time.
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Common questions about comparing Application Security Testing vs Dam Secure for your static application security testing needs.
Application Security Testing: Application security testing product from Trace Security. built by TraceSecurity..
Dam Secure: IDE-native guardrails that enforce security rules on AI-generated code in real time. built by Dam Secure. Core capabilities include Plain English security rule definition, IDE-native real-time security enforcement, Paved roads (predefined approved security patterns)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Application Security Testing is developed by TraceSecurity. Dam Secure is developed by Dam Secure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Application Security Testing and Dam Secure serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Scanning, App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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