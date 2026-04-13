Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..

Dam Secure: IDE-native guardrails that enforce security rules on AI-generated code in real time. built by Dam Secure. Core capabilities include Plain English security rule definition, IDE-native real-time security enforcement, Paved roads (predefined approved security patterns)..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.