Application Gateway is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Blindagem de Sites is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Site Blindado. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams running multi-region cloud applications on Azure will get the most from Application Gateway because its native integration with Azure infrastructure eliminates the latency and complexity of bolted-on WAF solutions. It handles Layer 7 load balancing with built-in DDoS protection across Microsoft's global backbone, and the free tier removes budget friction for teams testing WAF capabilities before scaling. Skip this if you need a vendor-agnostic WAF that ports easily to AWS or GCP; Application Gateway is tightly coupled to Azure and doesn't play well outside that ecosystem.
Startups and SMBs protecting customer-facing applications on tight budgets should consider Blindagem de Sites for its bundled WAF, CDN, and vulnerability scanning in a single cloud platform, eliminating the need to stitch together separate point tools. The vendor's PCI-DSS ASV certification and real-time DDoS protection cover the compliance and availability demands most early-stage companies face. Skip this if you need sophisticated API security or behavioral threat detection beyond signature-based WAF rules; the small 15-person team means feature velocity is slower than larger competitors, and detection capabilities lag on NIST Continuous Monitoring compared to intent-driven SIEM integrations.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
Web security platform with WAF, CDN, SSL, and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing Application Gateway vs Blindagem de Sites for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Application Gateway: Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance..
Blindagem de Sites: Web security platform with WAF, CDN, SSL, and vulnerability scanning. built by Site Blindado. headquartered in Brazil. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning, Attack surface checking, Web Application Firewall (WAF)..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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