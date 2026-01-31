Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..

DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.