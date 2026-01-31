Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Appknox. DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DerSecur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox SBOM because it generates SBOMs directly from compiled binaries, catching hidden dependencies and outdated libraries that source-based tools miss. The tool maps to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC, meaning you get both complete asset visibility and supply chain risk context without waiting for developer cooperation on source code access. Skip this if your primary concern is web application scanning or you need deep SAST integration across your entire codebase; Appknox is built specifically for the mobile attack surface.
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling open-source dependencies will get immediate value from DerSecur SCA because its hybrid reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually proving whether a vulnerable component is callable from your code, not just present in your tree. The PURL-based package naming and automated SBOM generation cover NIST GV.SC and ID.AM controls that auditors will ask for, and integrations with GitHub and NVD keep findings current without manual feeds. Skip this if your primary need is license compliance depth or you're a small team still building basic dependency visibility; DerSecur assumes you've already mapped your supply chain risk and need to prioritize what actually matters to remediate.
Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis
SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Appknox SBOM vs DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for your software composition analysis needs.
Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox SBOM differentiates with Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions. DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) differentiates with Automated SBOM generation, Dependency Tree Graph visualization, Package health scoring.
Appknox SBOM is developed by Appknox. DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is developed by DerSecur. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox SBOM and DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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