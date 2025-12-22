Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..

Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.