Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Appknox SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Appknox. Black Duck Signal™ is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox SBOM because it generates SBOMs directly from compiled binaries, catching hidden dependencies and outdated libraries that source-based tools miss. The tool maps to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC, meaning you get both complete asset visibility and supply chain risk context without waiting for developer cooperation on source code access. Skip this if your primary concern is web application scanning or you need deep SAST integration across your entire codebase; Appknox is built specifically for the mobile attack surface.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in open source vulnerabilities will get the most from Black Duck Signal™ because its AI actually flags risky dependencies before they hit production, not after. The platform covers ID.RA and GV.SC functions with equal weight, meaning you get both vulnerability detection and supply chain context in one workflow. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime application behavior; Black Duck Signal™ is built for left-shift scanning, not post-deployment monitoring.
Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis
AI-powered application security platform for software development
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Common questions about comparing Appknox SBOM vs Black Duck Signal™ for your software composition analysis needs.
Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..
Black Duck Signal™: AI-powered application security platform for software development. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered application security scanning, Open source security and risk analysis, Software composition analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox SBOM differentiates with Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions. Black Duck Signal™ differentiates with AI-powered application security scanning, Open source security and risk analysis, Software composition analysis.
Appknox SBOM is developed by Appknox. Black Duck Signal™ is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox SBOM and Black Duck Signal™ serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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