Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..

Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.