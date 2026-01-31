Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Appknox. Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox SBOM because it generates SBOMs directly from compiled binaries, catching hidden dependencies and outdated libraries that source-based tools miss. The tool maps to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC, meaning you get both complete asset visibility and supply chain risk context without waiting for developer cooperation on source code access. Skip this if your primary concern is web application scanning or you need deep SAST integration across your entire codebase; Appknox is built specifically for the mobile attack surface.
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security
DevOps teams shipping containers at scale need Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for its code-to-runtime traceability, which actually closes the gap between what you scan in the pipeline and what runs in production. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and continuous monitoring across six major CI/CD platforms, plus it generates signed SBOMs that satisfy compliance requirements without extra tooling. Skip this if your organization runs a handful of applications per year or lacks mature CI/CD automation; the value compounds with deployment velocity, not with static development practices.
Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Appknox SBOM vs Aqua Software Supply Chain Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security: Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox SBOM differentiates with Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions. Aqua Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Source code and container image scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, malware, and IaC misconfigurations, Open-source dependency analysis with quality and risk grading, CI/CD pipeline security analysis and visibility.
Appknox SBOM is developed by Appknox. Aqua Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox SBOM and Aqua Software Supply Chain Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox