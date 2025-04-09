AppGate High Performance ZTNA: Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. built by AppGate. Core capabilities include Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level..

Zscaler Zero Trust Automation: API automation platform for deploying and managing Zscaler zero trust security. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Unified API endpoint across Zscaler products, OAuth 2.0 secure API authorization, Role-based access control for API clients..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.