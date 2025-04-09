Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppGate High Performance ZTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by AppGate. Zscaler Zero Trust Automation is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPN with direct-routed ZTNA will value AppGate High Performance for its infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, which eliminates the attack surface VPN leaves open by default. The API-first framework and support for hybrid and distributed environments mean you're not locked into a single deployment model as your infrastructure evolves. Skip this if you need a lightweight, agent-minimal solution for small teams; AppGate's architecture demands operational overhead and strong identity infrastructure to justify the complexity.
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing Zscaler deployments across multiple products will get real value from Zero Trust Automation's unified API layer, which cuts integration work and enforces policy changes without manual intervention. The platform's CI/CD pipeline integration and centralized credential management map directly to NIST PR.AA identity controls, reducing the access-creep problems that sink zero trust programs. Skip this if you're a small organization or still building out your Zscaler footprint; the ROI only materializes when you're orchestrating policy across multiple Zscaler modules at scale.
Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control
API automation platform for deploying and managing Zscaler zero trust security
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Common questions about comparing AppGate High Performance ZTNA vs Zscaler Zero Trust Automation for your zero trust network access needs.
AppGate High Performance ZTNA: Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. built by AppGate. Core capabilities include Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level..
Zscaler Zero Trust Automation: API automation platform for deploying and managing Zscaler zero trust security. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Unified API endpoint across Zscaler products, OAuth 2.0 secure API authorization, Role-based access control for API clients..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppGate High Performance ZTNA differentiates with Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level. Zscaler Zero Trust Automation differentiates with Unified API endpoint across Zscaler products, OAuth 2.0 secure API authorization, Role-based access control for API clients.
AppGate High Performance ZTNA is developed by AppGate. Zscaler Zero Trust Automation is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppGate High Performance ZTNA and Zscaler Zero Trust Automation serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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