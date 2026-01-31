1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..

Zscaler Zero Trust Automation: API automation platform for deploying and managing Zscaler zero trust security. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Unified API endpoint across Zscaler products, OAuth 2.0 secure API authorization, Role-based access control for API clients..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.