Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Device Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by 1Password. Zscaler Zero Trust Automation is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams enforcing zero trust without a full-scale identity fabric will get real value from 1Password Device Trust because it catches device posture drift before access happens, not after breach. The 100+ built-in security checks and custom policy editor let you enforce standards that actually match your risk appetite instead of accepting vendor defaults. Skip this if you're already deep in a Okta or Azure AD conditional access setup; you'll be duplicating work rather than filling a gap.
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing Zscaler deployments across multiple products will get real value from Zero Trust Automation's unified API layer, which cuts integration work and enforces policy changes without manual intervention. The platform's CI/CD pipeline integration and centralized credential management map directly to NIST PR.AA identity controls, reducing the access-creep problems that sink zero trust programs. Skip this if you're a small organization or still building out your Zscaler footprint; the ROI only materializes when you're orchestrating policy across multiple Zscaler modules at scale.
Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control
API automation platform for deploying and managing Zscaler zero trust security
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Device Trust vs Zscaler Zero Trust Automation for your zero trust network access needs.
1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..
Zscaler Zero Trust Automation: API automation platform for deploying and managing Zscaler zero trust security. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Unified API endpoint across Zscaler products, OAuth 2.0 secure API authorization, Role-based access control for API clients..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Device Trust differentiates with Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks. Zscaler Zero Trust Automation differentiates with Unified API endpoint across Zscaler products, OAuth 2.0 secure API authorization, Role-based access control for API clients.
1Password Device Trust is developed by 1Password. Zscaler Zero Trust Automation is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Device Trust and Zscaler Zero Trust Automation serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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