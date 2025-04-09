Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppGate High Performance ZTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by AppGate. GoodAccess Zero Trust Architecture is a commercial zero trust network access tool by GoodAccess. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPN with direct-routed ZTNA will value AppGate High Performance for its infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, which eliminates the attack surface VPN leaves open by default. The API-first framework and support for hybrid and distributed environments mean you're not locked into a single deployment model as your infrastructure evolves. Skip this if you need a lightweight, agent-minimal solution for small teams; AppGate's architecture demands operational overhead and strong identity infrastructure to justify the complexity.
GoodAccess Zero Trust Architecture
Security teams at startups and SMBs who need zero trust remote access without managing infrastructure will get real value from GoodAccess Zero Trust Architecture; the global shared gateway network eliminates the complexity of building your own access layer, and NIS2 and HIPAA compliance support cuts approval cycles. The 25-person vendor is lean enough to move fast on customer requests but established enough to handle compliance audits. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing SIEM or expect white-glove onboarding; GoodAccess prioritizes speed over customization, which works when your infrastructure is relatively straightforward.
Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control
SaaS platform providing zero trust network access for secure remote access
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Common questions about comparing AppGate High Performance ZTNA vs GoodAccess Zero Trust Architecture for your zero trust network access needs.
AppGate High Performance ZTNA: Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. built by AppGate. Core capabilities include Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level..
GoodAccess Zero Trust Architecture: SaaS platform providing zero trust network access for secure remote access. built by GoodAccess. Core capabilities include Global shared gateway network with automatic routing, Threat Blocker for phishing, malware, botnet, and ransomware protection, Multi-platform applications for iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, and ChromeOS..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppGate High Performance ZTNA differentiates with Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level. GoodAccess Zero Trust Architecture differentiates with Global shared gateway network with automatic routing, Threat Blocker for phishing, malware, botnet, and ransomware protection, Multi-platform applications for iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, and ChromeOS.
AppGate High Performance ZTNA is developed by AppGate. GoodAccess Zero Trust Architecture is developed by GoodAccess. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppGate High Performance ZTNA and GoodAccess Zero Trust Architecture serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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