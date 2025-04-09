AppGate High Performance ZTNA: Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. built by AppGate. Core capabilities include Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level..

GoodAccess Zero Trust Architecture: SaaS platform providing zero trust network access for secure remote access. built by GoodAccess. Core capabilities include Global shared gateway network with automatic routing, Threat Blocker for phishing, malware, botnet, and ransomware protection, Multi-platform applications for iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, and ChromeOS..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.