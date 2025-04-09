Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppGate High Performance ZTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by AppGate. Cloudflare Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Cloudflare, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPN with direct-routed ZTNA will value AppGate High Performance for its infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, which eliminates the attack surface VPN leaves open by default. The API-first framework and support for hybrid and distributed environments mean you're not locked into a single deployment model as your infrastructure evolves. Skip this if you need a lightweight, agent-minimal solution for small teams; AppGate's architecture demands operational overhead and strong identity infrastructure to justify the complexity. Teams moving away from VPN to enforce identity-first access will find Cloudflare Access fastest to deploy because it routes all traffic through Cloudflare's edge without requiring appliances or network redesigns. The platform covers PR.AA (Identity Management) and PR.IR (Technology Infrastructure Resilience) at scale, handling millions of authentication decisions daily across startups through enterprises with negligible latency. Skip this if your organization needs deep continuous monitoring of lateral movement or behavioral anomalies post-authentication; Cloudflare Access excels at the gate, not what happens after users are through it.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPN with direct-routed ZTNA will value AppGate High Performance for its infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, which eliminates the attack surface VPN leaves open by default. The API-first framework and support for hybrid and distributed environments mean you're not locked into a single deployment model as your infrastructure evolves. Skip this if you need a lightweight, agent-minimal solution for small teams; AppGate's architecture demands operational overhead and strong identity infrastructure to justify the complexity.
Teams moving away from VPN to enforce identity-first access will find Cloudflare Access fastest to deploy because it routes all traffic through Cloudflare's edge without requiring appliances or network redesigns. The platform covers PR.AA (Identity Management) and PR.IR (Technology Infrastructure Resilience) at scale, handling millions of authentication decisions daily across startups through enterprises with negligible latency. Skip this if your organization needs deep continuous monitoring of lateral movement or behavioral anomalies post-authentication; Cloudflare Access excels at the gate, not what happens after users are through it.
Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control
Cloudflare Access is a zero trust network access solution that secures applications and resources by implementing identity-based authentication and authorization without traditional VPN infrastructure.
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Common questions about comparing AppGate High Performance ZTNA vs Cloudflare Access for your zero trust network access needs.
AppGate High Performance ZTNA: Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. built by AppGate. Core capabilities include Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level..
Cloudflare Access: Cloudflare Access is a zero trust network access solution that secures applications and resources by implementing identity-based authentication and authorization without traditional VPN infrastructure. built by Cloudflare, Inc...
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppGate High Performance ZTNA is developed by AppGate. Cloudflare Access is developed by Cloudflare, Inc.. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
AppGate High Performance ZTNA and Cloudflare Access serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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