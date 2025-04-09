Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPN with direct-routed ZTNA will value AppGate High Performance for its infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, which eliminates the attack surface VPN leaves open by default. The API-first framework and support for hybrid and distributed environments mean you're not locked into a single deployment model as your infrastructure evolves. Skip this if you need a lightweight, agent-minimal solution for small teams; AppGate's architecture demands operational overhead and strong identity infrastructure to justify the complexity. Teams moving away from VPN to enforce identity-first access will find Cloudflare Access fastest to deploy because it routes all traffic through Cloudflare's edge without requiring appliances or network redesigns. The platform covers PR.AA (Identity Management) and PR.IR (Technology Infrastructure Resilience) at scale, handling millions of authentication decisions daily across startups through enterprises with negligible latency. Skip this if your organization needs deep continuous monitoring of lateral movement or behavioral anomalies post-authentication; Cloudflare Access excels at the gate, not what happens after users are through it.