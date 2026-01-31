Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Password Device Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by 1Password. Cloudflare Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Cloudflare, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams enforcing zero trust without a full-scale identity fabric will get real value from 1Password Device Trust because it catches device posture drift before access happens, not after breach. The 100+ built-in security checks and custom policy editor let you enforce standards that actually match your risk appetite instead of accepting vendor defaults. Skip this if you're already deep in a Okta or Azure AD conditional access setup; you'll be duplicating work rather than filling a gap.
Teams moving away from VPN to enforce identity-first access will find Cloudflare Access fastest to deploy because it routes all traffic through Cloudflare's edge without requiring appliances or network redesigns. The platform covers PR.AA (Identity Management) and PR.IR (Technology Infrastructure Resilience) at scale, handling millions of authentication decisions daily across startups through enterprises with negligible latency. Skip this if your organization needs deep continuous monitoring of lateral movement or behavioral anomalies post-authentication; Cloudflare Access excels at the gate, not what happens after users are through it.
Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control
Cloudflare Access is a zero trust network access solution that secures applications and resources by implementing identity-based authentication and authorization without traditional VPN infrastructure.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Device Trust vs Cloudflare Access for your zero trust network access needs.
1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..
Cloudflare Access: Cloudflare Access is a zero trust network access solution that secures applications and resources by implementing identity-based authentication and authorization without traditional VPN infrastructure. built by Cloudflare, Inc...
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Password Device Trust is developed by 1Password. Cloudflare Access is developed by Cloudflare, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Password Device Trust and Cloudflare Access serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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