SMB and mid-market teams enforcing zero trust without a full-scale identity fabric will get real value from 1Password Device Trust because it catches device posture drift before access happens, not after breach. The 100+ built-in security checks and custom policy editor let you enforce standards that actually match your risk appetite instead of accepting vendor defaults. Skip this if you're already deep in a Okta or Azure AD conditional access setup; you'll be duplicating work rather than filling a gap.

Cloudflare Access

Teams moving away from VPN to enforce identity-first access will find Cloudflare Access fastest to deploy because it routes all traffic through Cloudflare's edge without requiring appliances or network redesigns. The platform covers PR.AA (Identity Management) and PR.IR (Technology Infrastructure Resilience) at scale, handling millions of authentication decisions daily across startups through enterprises with negligible latency. Skip this if your organization needs deep continuous monitoring of lateral movement or behavioral anomalies post-authentication; Cloudflare Access excels at the gate, not what happens after users are through it.