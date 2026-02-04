Appdome IDAnchor™: Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK. built by Appdome. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include OS-independent immutable Mobile Device ID, Install ID, Release ID, and Workspace ID chain of trust, 400+ real-time identity threat signals detecting fraud, bots, deepfakes, spyware, and account takeovers, Device Binding linking user accounts to specific trusted mobile devices..

AuthMind Unified Identities: Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities. built by AuthMind. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.