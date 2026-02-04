Appdome AI-Native Protection: Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include 400+ Android and iOS security protections built via AI with no code, SDK, or server required, Agentic AI workforce for continuous real-time mobile attack surface monitoring and recommendations, ThreatScope Extended Threat Management (XTM) for threat intelligence, analytics, and response..

Vezir-Project: Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.