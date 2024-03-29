Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APKLeaks is a free mobile app security tool. Vezir-Project is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Mobile security researchers and pentesters working on Linux need Vezir-Project because it bundles the fragmented toolchain for Android and iOS analysis into one pre-configured VM, cutting setup time from days to hours. The project maintains 115 GitHub stars and active tool curation, meaning you get current versions of Frida, Burp, and platform-specific debuggers without dependency hell. Skip this if you're a buyer evaluating mobile app security for non-technical teams; Vezir-Project assumes command-line fluency and demands you know what you're looking for before you boot the image.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs Vezir-Project for your mobile app security needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
Vezir-Project: Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. Vezir-Project is open-source with 115 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and Vezir-Project serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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