Appdome AI-Native Protection: Agentic AI platform that automates 400+ security defenses into Android and iOS mobile. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include 400+ Android and iOS security protections built via AI with no code, SDK, or server required, Agentic AI workforce for continuous real-time mobile attack surface monitoring and recommendations, ThreatScope Extended Threat Management (XTM) for threat intelligence, analytics, and response..

FingerprintJS Android: A lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting, written in Kotlin and 100% crash-free..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.