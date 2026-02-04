Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. FingerprintJS Android is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting consumer-facing mobile apps need to stop treating mobile threats as a mobile problem and start treating them as a fraud and account takeover problem, which is exactly where Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM sits. The platform detects 400+ attack vectors across Android and iOS with AI-driven fraud signals and autonomous SecOps reporting, covering the full fraud-to-malware spectrum without requiring SDK integration or infrastructure changes. This is strongest for mid-market and enterprise teams with dedicated mobile security budgets; smaller teams without existing threat intelligence infrastructure may struggle to operationalize the historical dataset and API-first architecture.
Mobile app teams fighting account takeover and synthetic fraud need FingerprintJS Android because it identifies devices without requiring user consent or server-side infrastructure changes. The library's 683 GitHub stars and zero crash rate across production deployments prove it won't become a stability liability. Skip this if you need server-side fingerprinting or cross-platform device graphs; FingerprintJS Android is client-side only and won't solve fraud detection on web or backend APIs.
AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security.
A lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting, written in Kotlin and 100% crash-free.
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Common questions about comparing Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM vs FingerprintJS Android for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..
FingerprintJS Android: A lightweight library for device identification and fingerprinting, written in Kotlin and 100% crash-free..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is developed by Appdome. FingerprintJS Android is open-source with 683 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM and FingerprintJS Android serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is Commercial while FingerprintJS Android is Free, FingerprintJS Android is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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