Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AppCheck. RustScan is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should pick AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner for its unlimited scanning and users, removing seat-based licensing friction that kills adoption. The proprietary VulnFeed database detects over 20,000 products and tens of thousands of CVEs with authenticated scanning that catches what surface-level tools miss, and RBAC plus role-based reporting let security generalists delegate tasks without handing out admin access. Skip this if your primary need is web application scanning; the infrastructure focus is strong, but the web scanning is secondary to the core network and data center mission.
Security teams doing initial reconnaissance or continuous port inventory will choose RustScan for speed; it completes full scans 5-10x faster than nmap by distributing work across multiple sockets, cutting reconnaissance time from hours to minutes. The 19,440 GitHub stars and active extension ecosystem mean you're not locked into the vendor's roadmap; teams regularly build custom output formats and integration scripts. Skip this if you need vulnerability severity scoring or exploit chaining in a single tool; RustScan finds open ports, not what's running behind them.
Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud
Fast, smart, effective port scanner with extensive extendability and adaptive learning.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner vs RustScan for your vulnerability assessment needs.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..
RustScan: Fast, smart, effective port scanner with extensive extendability and adaptive learning..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is developed by AppCheck. RustScan is open-source with 19,440 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner and RustScan serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Key differences: AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is Commercial while RustScan is Free, RustScan is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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