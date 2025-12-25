AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..

ImmuniWeb® AI Platform: AI-powered web security testing platform for vulnerability and compliance scanning. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated web application security testing, PCI DSS and GDPR compliance validation, CMS and web component vulnerability detection..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.