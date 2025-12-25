Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AppCheck. ImmuniWeb® AI Platform is a free dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should pick AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner for its unlimited scanning and users, removing seat-based licensing friction that kills adoption. The proprietary VulnFeed database detects over 20,000 products and tens of thousands of CVEs with authenticated scanning that catches what surface-level tools miss, and RBAC plus role-based reporting let security generalists delegate tasks without handing out admin access. Skip this if your primary need is web application scanning; the infrastructure focus is strong, but the web scanning is secondary to the core network and data center mission.
Small and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should start with ImmuniWeb® AI Platform; the free tier lets you run PCI DSS and GDPR compliance scans without budget approval, and the security grading system (A through F) gives non-technical stakeholders something actionable. The platform catches outdated components and misconfigs that manual code review misses, and continuous monitoring means you're not relying on annual penetration tests. Skip this if you need to integrate scanning into CI/CD pipelines or require remediation guidance tied to your specific tech stack; ImmuniWeb® is built for periodic external-facing validation, not developer-facing automation.
Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud
AI-powered web security testing platform for vulnerability and compliance scanning
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner vs ImmuniWeb® AI Platform for your vulnerability assessment needs.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner: Infrastructure vulnerability scanner for networks, data centers, and cloud. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments..
ImmuniWeb® AI Platform: AI-powered web security testing platform for vulnerability and compliance scanning. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated web application security testing, PCI DSS and GDPR compliance validation, CMS and web component vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner differentiates with Proprietary vulnerability database (VulnFeed) with continuous updates, Over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections, Authenticated scanning for deeper vulnerability assessments. ImmuniWeb® AI Platform differentiates with AI-powered automated web application security testing, PCI DSS and GDPR compliance validation, CMS and web component vulnerability detection.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is developed by AppCheck. ImmuniWeb® AI Platform is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner and ImmuniWeb® AI Platform serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases. Key differences: AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is Commercial while ImmuniWeb® AI Platform is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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