AppCheck CMS Security Scanning: CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs..

ImmuniWeb® AI Platform: AI-powered web security testing platform for vulnerability and compliance scanning. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated web application security testing, PCI DSS and GDPR compliance validation, CMS and web component vulnerability detection..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.