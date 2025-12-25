Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. ImmuniWeb® AI Platform is a free dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing WordPress, Drupal, or other CMS platforms need AppCheck CMS Security Scanning because it actually crawls modern JavaScript-heavy frontends instead of stopping at static HTML, catching XSS and IDOR flaws that traditional scanners miss. The scriptable browser interface handles multi-stage authentication, and continuous scanning with threat alerts keeps you honest between major releases. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly API-first microservices with minimal CMS exposure; you'll pay for capabilities you don't need and gain less than a general-purpose DAST platform would offer.
Small and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should start with ImmuniWeb® AI Platform; the free tier lets you run PCI DSS and GDPR compliance scans without budget approval, and the security grading system (A through F) gives non-technical stakeholders something actionable. The platform catches outdated components and misconfigs that manual code review misses, and continuous monitoring means you're not relying on annual penetration tests. Skip this if you need to integrate scanning into CI/CD pipelines or require remediation guidance tied to your specific tech stack; ImmuniWeb® is built for periodic external-facing validation, not developer-facing automation.
CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure
AI-powered web security testing platform for vulnerability and compliance scanning
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck CMS Security Scanning vs ImmuniWeb® AI Platform for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning: CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs..
ImmuniWeb® AI Platform: AI-powered web security testing platform for vulnerability and compliance scanning. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated web application security testing, PCI DSS and GDPR compliance validation, CMS and web component vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning differentiates with CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs. ImmuniWeb® AI Platform differentiates with AI-powered automated web application security testing, PCI DSS and GDPR compliance validation, CMS and web component vulnerability detection.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is developed by AppCheck. ImmuniWeb® AI Platform is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning and ImmuniWeb® AI Platform serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is Commercial while ImmuniWeb® AI Platform is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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