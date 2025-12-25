AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..

Arkose Labs Arkose Titan: Bot, AI agent, and fraud detection platform for digital user journeys. built by Arkose Labs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI agent detection and classification, Account takeover prevention, Credential stuffing detection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.