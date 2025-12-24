42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. headquartered in Ireland. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..

AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.