Apozy Ad Block is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Apozy. Cato Networks Network Firewall is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Cato Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in malvertising incidents will find value in Apozy Ad Block's centralized client-side enforcement, which blocks malicious ads at the browser level rather than relying on network-layer DNS filtering that competitors favor. The cloud deployment requires no per-device extension management or DNS infrastructure changes, cutting implementation friction significantly. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint visibility beyond ad blocking or relies heavily on network segmentation as your primary malware containment strategy; Apozy addresses a specific threat vector, not endpoint detection broadly.
Cato Networks Network Firewall
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy perimeter firewalls with cloud infrastructure should pick Cato Networks Network Firewall for its native integration of remote access and threat prevention without separate appliances. The FWaaS model eliminates the maintenance burden of on-prem hardware while maintaining full Layer 7 inspection and IPS at scale across distributed offices and remote workers. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM orchestration or advanced incident response workflows; Cato's strength is detection and prevention, not post-breach investigation or playbook automation.
Centrally-managed client-side ad blocker that blocks malvertising org-wide.
Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security
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Common questions about comparing Apozy Ad Block vs Cato Networks Network Firewall for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Apozy Ad Block: Centrally-managed client-side ad blocker that blocks malvertising org-wide. built by Apozy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Client-side cosmetic ad blocking, Centralized management across the organization, Full URL blocking (not just domain-level)..
Cato Networks Network Firewall: Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security. built by Cato Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Data packet filtering, Deep packet inspection (DPI), Application-aware inspection at Layer 7..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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