Apozy Ad Block: Centrally-managed client-side ad blocker that blocks malvertising org-wide. built by Apozy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Client-side cosmetic ad blocking, Centralized management across the organization, Full URL blocking (not just domain-level)..

Cato Networks Network Firewall: Cloud-native FWaaS solution providing NGFW capabilities for network security. built by Cato Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Data packet filtering, Deep packet inspection (DPI), Application-aware inspection at Layer 7..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.