Apozy Ad Block is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Apozy. AWS Network Firewall is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in malvertising incidents will find value in Apozy Ad Block's centralized client-side enforcement, which blocks malicious ads at the browser level rather than relying on network-layer DNS filtering that competitors favor. The cloud deployment requires no per-device extension management or DNS infrastructure changes, cutting implementation friction significantly. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint visibility beyond ad blocking or relies heavily on network segmentation as your primary malware containment strategy; Apozy addresses a specific threat vector, not endpoint detection broadly.
AWS teams deploying multi-VPC or hybrid architectures will find AWS Network Firewall most useful because it eliminates the operational friction of managing third-party appliances across availability zones; the managed service handles failover and scaling without extra engineering. Stateful inspection and IPS-grade threat prevention are baked in at the VPC boundary, which matters for teams that can't afford the latency tax of inline third-party solutions. Skip this if your organization standardizes on a single firewall vendor across cloud and on-premises environments, since AWS Network Firewall won't integrate with your existing SIEM dashboards or policy framework without custom plumbing.
Centrally-managed client-side ad blocker that blocks malvertising org-wide.
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.
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Common questions about comparing Apozy Ad Block vs AWS Network Firewall for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Apozy Ad Block: Centrally-managed client-side ad blocker that blocks malvertising org-wide. built by Apozy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Client-side cosmetic ad blocking, Centralized management across the organization, Full URL blocking (not just domain-level)..
AWS Network Firewall: AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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