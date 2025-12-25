Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is a commercial ciem tool by Apono. Serval Manage Access is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Serval. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apono Zero Standing Privileges
Teams running multi-cloud infrastructure who are tired of standing admin access should pick Apono Zero Standing Privileges for its automatic permission expiration and resource-level granularity across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services, which actually shrinks the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform's ephemeral roles expire in 1-8 hours by default and its permission discovery engine surfaces over-provisioned access that most competitors miss. Not the right fit if your org needs deep Respond or Recover capabilities; Apono prioritizes Access Control and Continuous Monitoring over incident remediation workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in manual access requests will see immediate friction relief from Serval Manage Access; its just-in-time automation with built-in approval workflows cuts the back-and-forth that makes privileged access management feel like a tax on engineering velocity. The AI-generated custom workflows and one-click revocation directly address NIST PR.AA (access control enforcement), and cloud-native deployment means no infrastructure overhead. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with legacy on-premises identity systems or demands fine-grained audit reporting that rivals dedicated IGA platforms; Serval prioritizes access speed over exhaustive compliance reporting.
JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access
Automates just-in-time access requests with least privilege policies
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Common questions about comparing Apono Zero Standing Privileges vs Serval Manage Access for your ciem needs.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..
Serval Manage Access: Automates just-in-time access requests with least privilege policies. built by Serval. Core capabilities include Fine-grained access policies with time limits and approval workflows, Just-in-time access request automation, SCIM and direct API provisioning..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services. Serval Manage Access differentiates with Fine-grained access policies with time limits and approval workflows, Just-in-time access request automation, SCIM and direct API provisioning.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is developed by Apono. Serval Manage Access is developed by Serval. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges and Serval Manage Access serve similar CIEM use cases: both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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