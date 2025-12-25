Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..

Serval Manage Access: Automates just-in-time access requests with least privilege policies. built by Serval. Core capabilities include Fine-grained access policies with time limits and approval workflows, Just-in-time access request automation, SCIM and direct API provisioning..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.