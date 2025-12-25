Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is a commercial ciem tool by Apono. Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a commercial privileged access management tool by Netwrix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apono Zero Standing Privileges
Teams running multi-cloud infrastructure who are tired of standing admin access should pick Apono Zero Standing Privileges for its automatic permission expiration and resource-level granularity across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services, which actually shrinks the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform's ephemeral roles expire in 1-8 hours by default and its permission discovery engine surfaces over-provisioned access that most competitors miss. Not the right fit if your org needs deep Respond or Recover capabilities; Apono prioritizes Access Control and Continuous Monitoring over incident remediation workflows.
Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM)
SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in standing admin credentials will see immediate risk reduction from Netwrix Privileged Access Management's zero standing privilege model and just-in-time access provisioning. The platform's session monitoring and post-session cleanup directly address NIST PR.AA and DE.CM requirements without requiring the infrastructure overhead that enterprise PAM solutions demand. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with legacy mainframe access controls or runs a highly federated identity architecture; Netwrix assumes relatively consolidated privileged account management.
JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access
PAM solution providing just-in-time access with Zero Standing Privilege
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Common questions about comparing Apono Zero Standing Privileges vs Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) for your ciem needs.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..
Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM): PAM solution providing just-in-time access with Zero Standing Privilege. built by Netwrix. Core capabilities include Zero Standing Privilege implementation, Just-in-time access provisioning, Session monitoring..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services. Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) differentiates with Zero Standing Privilege implementation, Just-in-time access provisioning, Session monitoring.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is developed by Apono. Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) is developed by Netwrix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges and Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) serve similar CIEM use cases: both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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