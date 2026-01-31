Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a commercial privileged access management tool by Netwrix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM)
SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in standing admin credentials will see immediate risk reduction from Netwrix Privileged Access Management's zero standing privilege model and just-in-time access provisioning. The platform's session monitoring and post-session cleanup directly address NIST PR.AA and DE.CM requirements without requiring the infrastructure overhead that enterprise PAM solutions demand. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with legacy mainframe access controls or runs a highly federated identity architecture; Netwrix assumes relatively consolidated privileged account management.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
PAM solution providing just-in-time access with Zero Standing Privilege
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM): PAM solution providing just-in-time access with Zero Standing Privilege. built by Netwrix. Core capabilities include Zero Standing Privilege implementation, Just-in-time access provisioning, Session monitoring..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) differentiates with Zero Standing Privilege implementation, Just-in-time access provisioning, Session monitoring.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) is developed by Netwrix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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