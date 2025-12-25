Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is a commercial ciem tool by Apono. CyberArk Identity Security Platform is a commercial privileged access management tool by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apono Zero Standing Privileges
Teams running multi-cloud infrastructure who are tired of standing admin access should pick Apono Zero Standing Privileges for its automatic permission expiration and resource-level granularity across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services, which actually shrinks the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform's ephemeral roles expire in 1-8 hours by default and its permission discovery engine surfaces over-provisioned access that most competitors miss. Not the right fit if your org needs deep Respond or Recover capabilities; Apono prioritizes Access Control and Continuous Monitoring over incident remediation workflows.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing hybrid infrastructure with heavy privileged access requirements should build around CyberArk Identity Security Platform for its endpoint privilege management, which actually removes local admin rights rather than just monitoring them. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 categories (PR.AA authentication, PR.PS platform security, and DE.CM monitoring) with particular strength in privileged credential lifecycle orchestration across cloud and on-premises assets. Skip this if your environment is cloud-only SaaS; the complexity and pricing favor organizations with substantial legacy systems and distributed privileged accounts that justify the operational overhead.
JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access
Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Apono Zero Standing Privileges vs CyberArk Identity Security Platform for your ciem needs.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..
CyberArk Identity Security Platform: Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services. CyberArk Identity Security Platform differentiates with Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is developed by Apono. CyberArk Identity Security Platform is developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges and CyberArk Identity Security Platform serve similar CIEM use cases: both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox