Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..

CyberArk Identity Security Platform: Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.