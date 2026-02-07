Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege is a commercial ciem tool by Andromeda Security. CyberArk Identity Security Platform is a commercial privileged access management tool by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in permission bloat across cloud and on-prem will find real value in Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege because it actually removes unused access instead of just flagging it. The automated remediation paired with continuous analysis of permission usage means you're not stuck waiting for quarterly access reviews to shrink your blast radius. Skip this if your org has a mature PAM infrastructure already handling dynamic access and JIT workflows; Andromeda is built for teams still managing sprawl across disconnected identity silos.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing hybrid infrastructure with heavy privileged access requirements should build around CyberArk Identity Security Platform for its endpoint privilege management, which actually removes local admin rights rather than just monitoring them. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 categories (PR.AA authentication, PR.PS platform security, and DE.CM monitoring) with particular strength in privileged credential lifecycle orchestration across cloud and on-premises assets. Skip this if your environment is cloud-only SaaS; the complexity and pricing favor organizations with substantial legacy systems and distributed privileged accounts that justify the operational overhead.
Automates least privilege enforcement across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem identities.
Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management
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Common questions about comparing Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege vs CyberArk Identity Security Platform for your ciem needs.
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege: Automates least privilege enforcement across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem identities. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Centralized visibility into human and non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, Continuous analysis of permission usage and activity data, Automated removal of unused permissions and excessive privileges..
CyberArk Identity Security Platform: Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege differentiates with Centralized visibility into human and non-human identities across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, Continuous analysis of permission usage and activity data, Automated removal of unused permissions and excessive privileges. CyberArk Identity Security Platform differentiates with Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal.
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege is developed by Andromeda Security. CyberArk Identity Security Platform is developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Andromeda Continuous Least Privilege and CyberArk Identity Security Platform serve similar CIEM use cases: both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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