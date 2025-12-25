Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is a commercial ciem tool by Apono. CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apono Zero Standing Privileges
Teams running multi-cloud infrastructure who are tired of standing admin access should pick Apono Zero Standing Privileges for its automatic permission expiration and resource-level granularity across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services, which actually shrinks the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform's ephemeral roles expire in 1-8 hours by default and its permission discovery engine surfaces over-provisioned access that most competitors miss. Not the right fit if your org needs deep Respond or Recover capabilities; Apono prioritizes Access Control and Continuous Monitoring over incident remediation workflows.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager
Enterprise security teams managing EDR sprawl and ransomware threats will get the most from CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager because it hardens endpoints by removing admin rights and blocking pre-execution attacks without requiring EDR replacement. Its focus on NIST PR.AA and PR.PS, combined with JIT elevation policies and application allow-listing, stops ransomware and fileless attacks that native EDR often misses. This is less relevant for smaller organizations under 500 endpoints or those seeking a consolidated EDR replacement; it's a privilege enforcement layer that works best plugged into existing detection infrastructure.
JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access
Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies.
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Common questions about comparing Apono Zero Standing Privileges vs CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager for your ciem needs.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager: Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Remove local admin rights at scale without disrupting productivity, Block ransomware, untrusted binaries, and script abuse pre-execution, Stop EDR bypass techniques including fileless attacks, DLL side-loading, and LOLBins..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services. CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager differentiates with Remove local admin rights at scale without disrupting productivity, Block ransomware, untrusted binaries, and script abuse pre-execution, Stop EDR bypass techniques including fileless attacks, DLL side-loading, and LOLBins.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is developed by Apono. CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Slack, Microsoft Teams and 8 more. CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager integrates with PAM (Privileged Access Management), EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response), SOAR (Security Orchestration Automation and Response), Ticketing systems. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges and CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager serve similar CIEM use cases: both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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