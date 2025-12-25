Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is a commercial ciem tool by Apono. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apono Zero Standing Privileges
Teams running multi-cloud infrastructure who are tired of standing admin access should pick Apono Zero Standing Privileges for its automatic permission expiration and resource-level granularity across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services, which actually shrinks the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform's ephemeral roles expire in 1-8 hours by default and its permission discovery engine surfaces over-provisioned access that most competitors miss. Not the right fit if your org needs deep Respond or Recover capabilities; Apono prioritizes Access Control and Continuous Monitoring over incident remediation workflows.
CyberArk Privileged Access Manager
Enterprise security teams managing privileged access across on-premise, cloud, and operational technology environments should choose CyberArk Privileged Access Manager for its zero standing privileges architecture, which eliminates the attack surface that static credential vaults leave exposed. The platform's just-in-time access model combined with tamper-proof Digital Vault storage and 99.95% SLA availability reflects design choices built for organizations where privilege misuse creates material risk. This is not the tool for smaller teams seeking a lightweight alternative to full-featured PAM; CyberArk's strength lies in complexity and scale, not simplicity.
JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access
Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud
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Common questions about comparing Apono Zero Standing Privileges vs CyberArk Privileged Access Manager for your ciem needs.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..
CyberArk Privileged Access Manager: Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and onboarding of privileged accounts, credentials, IAM roles, and secrets across on-prem, multi-cloud, and OT/ICS environments, Tamper-proof Digital Vault for secure credential storage with automated policy-based rotation, Zero standing privileges (ZSP) with just-in-time access provisioning and granular time, entitlements, and approval (TEA) controls..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager differentiates with Automated discovery and onboarding of privileged accounts, credentials, IAM roles, and secrets across on-prem, multi-cloud, and OT/ICS environments, Tamper-proof Digital Vault for secure credential storage with automated policy-based rotation, Zero standing privileges (ZSP) with just-in-time access provisioning and granular time, entitlements, and approval (TEA) controls.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is developed by Apono. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager is developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Slack, Microsoft Teams and 8 more. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager integrates with AWS, Microsoft, Google, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges and CyberArk Privileged Access Manager serve similar CIEM use cases: both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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