Apono Zero Standing Privileges

Teams running multi-cloud infrastructure who are tired of standing admin access should pick Apono Zero Standing Privileges for its automatic permission expiration and resource-level granularity across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services, which actually shrinks the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform's ephemeral roles expire in 1-8 hours by default and its permission discovery engine surfaces over-provisioned access that most competitors miss. Not the right fit if your org needs deep Respond or Recover capabilities; Apono prioritizes Access Control and Continuous Monitoring over incident remediation workflows.