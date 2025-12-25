Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges is a commercial ciem tool by Apono. AWS Assume Role Helper is a free privileged access management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apono Zero Standing Privileges
Teams running multi-cloud infrastructure who are tired of standing admin access should pick Apono Zero Standing Privileges for its automatic permission expiration and resource-level granularity across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services, which actually shrinks the attack surface instead of just monitoring it. The platform's ephemeral roles expire in 1-8 hours by default and its permission discovery engine surfaces over-provisioned access that most competitors miss. Not the right fit if your org needs deep Respond or Recover capabilities; Apono prioritizes Access Control and Continuous Monitoring over incident remediation workflows.
DevOps engineers and security teams managing multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Assume Role Helper valuable for reducing credential management friction without adding another IAM tool to their stack. The free, open-source approach (41 GitHub stars) eliminates manual credentials file editing, which directly cuts the most common source of exposed keys in CLI workflows. Skip this if you need centralized audit logging or cross-platform credential vaulting; this is a local efficiency play, not an access governance platform.
JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access
A CLI utility that simplifies switching between different AWS roles by automatically managing AWS credentials file modifications.
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Common questions about comparing Apono Zero Standing Privileges vs AWS Assume Role Helper for your ciem needs.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges: JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning with automatic expiration, Just-Enough Privileges enforcement with resource-level granularity, Permission discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 200+ services..
AWS Assume Role Helper: A CLI utility that simplifies switching between different AWS roles by automatically managing AWS credentials file modifications..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apono Zero Standing Privileges and AWS Assume Role Helper serve similar CIEM use cases. Key differences: Apono Zero Standing Privileges is Commercial while AWS Assume Role Helper is Free, AWS Assume Role Helper is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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