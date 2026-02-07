Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in permission creep across cloud IAM will see immediate value in Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI because it surfaces what's actually being used versus what's been granted, then tells you exactly which roles to shrink. The tool covers both human and non-human identities in a single inventory, which matters since most teams manage these separately and miss half their attack surface. This is not the right fit if you need real-time access enforcement or need to audit on-premises directory services; Andromeda is cloud-native permission analysis, not a replacement for PAM orchestration.