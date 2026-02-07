Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI is a commercial ciem tool by Andromeda Security. AWS Assume Role Helper is a free privileged access management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in permission creep across cloud IAM will see immediate value in Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI because it surfaces what's actually being used versus what's been granted, then tells you exactly which roles to shrink. The tool covers both human and non-human identities in a single inventory, which matters since most teams manage these separately and miss half their attack surface. This is not the right fit if you need real-time access enforcement or need to audit on-premises directory services; Andromeda is cloud-native permission analysis, not a replacement for PAM orchestration.
DevOps engineers and security teams managing multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Assume Role Helper valuable for reducing credential management friction without adding another IAM tool to their stack. The free, open-source approach (41 GitHub stars) eliminates manual credentials file editing, which directly cuts the most common source of exposed keys in CLI workflows. Skip this if you need centralized audit logging or cross-platform credential vaulting; this is a local efficiency play, not an access governance platform.
Cloud IAM permission rightsizing tool for human and non-human identities
A CLI utility that simplifies switching between different AWS roles by automatically managing AWS credentials file modifications.
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Common questions about comparing Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI vs AWS Assume Role Helper for your ciem needs.
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI: Cloud IAM permission rightsizing tool for human and non-human identities. built by Andromeda Security. Core capabilities include Complete inventory of human and non-human identities, Risk scoring for identities, Permission usage analysis..
AWS Assume Role Helper: A CLI utility that simplifies switching between different AWS roles by automatically managing AWS credentials file modifications..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI and AWS Assume Role Helper serve similar CIEM use cases. Key differences: Andromeda Security Rightsize Your Permissions for Human Users + NHI is Commercial while AWS Assume Role Helper is Free, AWS Assume Role Helper is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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