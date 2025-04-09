Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in standing admin access will see immediate ROI from Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist because JIT enforcement actually closes the attack surface that static role-based access leaves open. The platform's AI-driven detection of over-provisioned access combined with automated policy suggestions means you're not manually auditing thousands of permissions; it finds the bloat and tells you what to cut. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet separated duties or lacks the identity infrastructure to support context-aware access decisions, since Apono assumes you're ready to enforce zero standing privileges, not build foundational access controls from scratch.