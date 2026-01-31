Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

Teleport Unified Identity Layer: Unified identity layer for infrastructure access across humans, machines, and AI. built by teleport. Core capabilities include Cryptographic phishing-resistant identities, Biometric authentication for users, TPM-based device identity enrollment..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.