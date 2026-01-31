Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. Teleport Unified Identity Layer is a commercial privileged access management tool by teleport. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
Teleport Unified Identity Layer
Teams managing infrastructure access across humans, machines, and AI workloads should pick Teleport Unified Identity Layer for its cryptographic phishing-resistant identities and device-bound authentication that actually blocks the lateral movement vectors most breaches exploit. The platform covers both NIST PR.AA (access control) and ID.AM (asset inventory) maturity simultaneously, which most PAM tools split across separate systems. Skip this if your primary concern is privileged session recording or compliance audit trails; Teleport prioritizes identity binding over session visibility, a deliberate tradeoff that pays off in zero-trust shops but frustrates teams still living in the "record everything" era.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Unified identity layer for infrastructure access across humans, machines, and AI
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs Teleport Unified Identity Layer for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
Teleport Unified Identity Layer: Unified identity layer for infrastructure access across humans, machines, and AI. built by teleport. Core capabilities include Cryptographic phishing-resistant identities, Biometric authentication for users, TPM-based device identity enrollment..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. Teleport Unified Identity Layer differentiates with Cryptographic phishing-resistant identities, Biometric authentication for users, TPM-based device identity enrollment.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. Teleport Unified Identity Layer is developed by teleport. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and Teleport Unified Identity Layer serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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