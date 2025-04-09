Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist: Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access. built by Apono. Core capabilities include Just-in-time and just-enough privilege access, Zero standing privileges enforcement, Automated access policy suggestions..

CyberArk Identity Security Platform: Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.